Monday 17 August 2020 - 07:20

Israeli, UAE FMs Hold First Call as Telephone Service Starts between Two Sides

Hend Al-Otaiba, a UAE spokeswoman tweeted that the foreign ministers “inaugurated a phone link between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel following the historic Peace Accord signed by the two countries Friday.”

The phone link between the UAE and Israel was set up on Sunday, meaning that calls from the Zionist entity were no longer blocked in the Emirates.

In addition, the UAE unblocked some Israeli news sites.

Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel praised the UAE for unblocking calls, saying that “many economic opportunities are now open and these trust-building steps are important for promoting the states’ interests. Salam Aleikum.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun, Associated Press reported.

AP journalists in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones on Sunday, the agency said.
Source : Israeli Media
