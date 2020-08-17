0
Monday 17 August 2020 - 07:46

Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone

A statement by the Iraqi military confirmed the Katyusha rocket has fallen near the US embassy in Baghdad, but said the incident has caused no casualties.

The US embassy’s missile interception system has apparently failed to interrupt the rocket, sources said.

Meanwhile, security forces have found a missile base and dismantled two other rockets at the launch site, the Iraqi military’s statement added.

No group has so far assumed responsibility for the rocket attack.

The attack was at least the ninth within a week apparently aimed at US interests, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements and security sources.

There has been a heightened anti-US sentiment in Iraq since January 3.

On that day, a Reaper terrorist drone of the United States, upon a direct order from President Donald Trump, targeted a convoy transporting Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force of the, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], and their companions near the Baghdad International Airport.

All the passengers of the convoy were assassinated.

Two days later, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.
