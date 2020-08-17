0
Monday 17 August 2020 - 08:27

Sudan Floods Kill Dozens, Displace Thousands

Story Code : 880776
Sudan Floods Kill Dozens, Displace Thousands
More than 30,400 homes were affected, and almost 700 cattle died due to the flooding, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The Horn of Africa nation through which the Nile river flows is in the midst of its rainy season, which lasts from June to October.

Sudan's Khartoum, Blue Nile, and River Nile states were among the hardest-hit by the floods, while damage has also been reported in the Gezira, Gadarif, West Kordofan and South Darfur regions, the United Nations reported.

At least 14 schools have been damaged across the country, and more than 1,600 water sources have become contaminated or non-functional, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan.

In Bout, Blue Nile province, a seasonal river burst its banks, further impacting an area where the collapse of the Bout Dam at the end of July already caused significant damage, driving the local population to rely on what surface water they can find. According to humanitarian sources on the ground, this trend combined with poor sanitation and open defecation is likely to increase the risk of disease outbreaks.

More heavy rainfall is expected in August and September in most parts of the country, Sudan's meteorological authority warned.

Flooding is common in Sudan, which suffers from poor infrastructure and lacks functional sewer systems and storm drains.
Related Stories
UN warns Saudi attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah could displace thousands
Islam Times - The UN has warned that a Saudi attack on Yemen’s Houthi-controlled port city of Hudaydah could displace half a million civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
17 August 2020
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
17 August 2020
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
17 August 2020
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
16 August 2020
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
16 August 2020
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
16 August 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
16 August 2020
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
15 August 2020
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
15 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
15 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
By: Batoul Wehbe
15 August 2020
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
14 August 2020