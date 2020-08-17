0
Monday 17 August 2020 - 09:04

Israel Launches Air Raids Against Hamas Positions in Gaza

Story Code : 880788
Israel Launches Air Raids Against Hamas Positions in Gaza
The Tel Aviv regime's tanks and fighter jets attacked Hamas' military compound and underground infrastructure late Saturday, presstv reported.

Earlier reports from Palestinian sources said an observation post near the camp of Bureij came under repeated attacks.

The fresh raids make for the fifth night the Israeli military is attacking Hamas targets in the coastal enclave in a row.

Israel claims the Saturday attacks were launched in retaliation for balloon bomb launches earlier in the day.

In retaliation for the Israeli raids, Palestinian groups launched rocket attacks against an Israeli settlement, leaving at least five injured.

Hamas had earlier vowed to step up its pressure on the Israeli military after two children were injured during Friday's night-time strikes in Gaza.

On Friday, Israel launched fresh aerial and ground attacks against targets across the besieged Gaza Strip, in the latest of a series of attacks carried out overnight this week.

The Israeli warplanes, helicopters and tanks once again bombed positions in the blockaded enclave, claiming that they were positions held by the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas.

In a statement issued following the attacks, the Israeli military said that the raids were carried out in response to a number of alleged incendiary balloons sent from Gaza to the occupied territories, and targeted "naval force compound, underground infrastructure and observation posts" belonging to Hamas.

The Israeli regime every so often launches strikes against positions in the blockaded enclave, accusing the resistance groups there of launching rockets.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
17 August 2020
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
17 August 2020
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
17 August 2020
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
16 August 2020
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
16 August 2020
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
16 August 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
16 August 2020
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
15 August 2020
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
15 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
15 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
By: Batoul Wehbe
15 August 2020
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
14 August 2020