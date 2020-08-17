0
Monday 17 August 2020 - 10:11

IOF Shoots Disabled Palestinian at Qalandiya Crossing

The man, in his 50’s was shot in the leg by Israeli security guards after he approached the vehicle side of the crossing, Israeli media reported, noting that his injuries were mild-moderate.

An initial investigation of the incident found that the man seemingly has a hearing and speech impairment.

Unews news agency posted a video on its Twitter account showing occupation forces standing beside the man who was laying on the ground at the Qalandiya crossing.

Members of the Joint List decried the shooting, calling it an example of the daily violation of the rights of the Palestinians.

“The cruel shooting of a 55-year-old man with a hearing impairment at the Qalandiya crossing is not an unusual incident,” tweeted Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh in response to the incident, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Joint List Chairman Ayman Odeh demanded the “immediate release of the recordings from the security cameras at the Qalandiya checkpoint in which security guards are seen shooting an adult with a hearing impairment, before they disappear into a drawer in which the videos of the murder of Iyad al-Hallak are hidden.”

Odeh was referring to a 32-year-old special-needs student from east Al-Quds (Jerusalem), who was shot earlier by the occupation Border Police in the Old City on his way to his school for children and adults with disabilities. Hallak’s family says that the occupation police hid security camera footage of the incident.
