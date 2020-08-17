‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties

Islam Times - Bahrain and Oman could be the next Gulf countries to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity, Zionist Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday.

The Zionist entity and the UAE announced on Thursday that they will normalize diplomatic relations, reshaping Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to the fight against Iran.“In the wake of this agreement will come additional agreements, both with more Gulf countries and with Muslim countries in Africa,” Cohen told ‘Israeli’ Army Radio.“I think that Bahrain and Oman are definitely on the agenda. In addition, in my assessment, there is a chance that already in the coming year there will be a peace deal with additional countries in Africa, chief among them, Sudan,” he said.Both Bahrain and Oman praised the US-sponsored deal, but neither have commented on their own prospects for normalized relations or responded to requests for comment on the subject.Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with Omani and Sudanese leaders in the past two years, including a visit to Oman in October 2018.“I expect more countries will be joining us in the ‘peace’ circle,” Netanyahu told ‘Israeli’ cabinet ministers on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.‘Israel’ signed ‘peace’ agreements with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. But the UAE, along with most other Arab nations, has had no formal diplomatic or economic relations with it.Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously been a go-between for the two feuding countries.A close ally of Saudi Arabia - which has not yet commented on the UAE-‘Israel’ accord - Bahrain hosted a senior Zionist official at a security conference in 2019 as well as a US-led conference on boosting the Palestinian economy as part US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.