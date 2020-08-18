0
Tuesday 18 August 2020 - 03:22

Sayyed Nasrallah: Ashura This Year Different, Coronavirus Out of Control in Lebanon

Story Code : 880933
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ashura This Year Different, Coronavirus Out of Control in Lebanon
In a televised speech via Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that all religious references have ordered their followers to abide by health protocols while commemorating Ashura ceremonies this year.

His eminence revealed that Hezbollah and Amal movement held several discussions on the form of marking Ashura this year.

“We found out that we can’t hold mourning ceremonies that host hundreds and thousands of people. We can’t shoulder this responsibility of risking the lives of people amid the spread of coronavirus.”

Sayyed Nasrallah warned meanwhile, that the coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon has been now out of control, stressing on the importance of abiding by coronavirus measures.

“Actually, coronavirus has been out of control in Lebanon. Several hospitals reached its capacity as there has been shortage in several medical supplies,” he said.

“The situation is serious and the only way out is to commit to health protocols.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also slammed all those who don’t take such measures seriously, noting that all people hold religious responsibility in this regard.

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah called on followers to show all forms of sorrow on Imam Hussein a.s. and to turn their social media accounts into platforms of Ashura lectures.

He also noted that no Ashura rallies will be held on the tenth of Muharram.
