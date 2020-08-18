Netanyahu Says ‘Israel’ Working on Direct Flights to Dubai Over Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - ‘Israel’ is working on establishing direct flights to the United Arab Emirates that would fly over Saudi Arabia, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday.

Netanyahu made the comment during a visit to Ben-Gurion International Airport."It is a short flight of 3 hours like to Rome," he said. "This means investments and tourism for both sides. UAE people are very interested in massive investments in ‘Israel’."Netanyahu said that Israir Airlines has already submitted a proposal to be able to open a direct route between Tel Aviv and Dubai.The Zionist PM visited Ben-Gurion Airport together with so-called Transportation Minister Miri Regev to oversee the reopening of the skies which began this week with a decision to allow ‘Israelis’ returning from some 20 different countries to no longer have to enter 14 days of quarantine."This week we opened the skies and already yesterday 5,000 passengers left the airport for Bulgaria, Croatia and parts of Greece," Regev said. "We are trying to bring additional good news - every two weeks we will open additional destinations."