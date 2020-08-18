0
Tuesday 18 August 2020 - 04:28

Turkish Military Patrol Hit by Blast in Syria’s Idlib

The device detonated near a Turkish convoy on the route of the patrol, the center said, adding that no Russian troops had been injured.

Russian and Turkish soldiers have been jointly patrolling the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Lattakia and Aleppo, since March. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, RT reported.

The patrols resumed last week after Russia suspended them over increased militant activity.

“Terrorists have stepped up the amount of shelling on government troops and nearby settlements, not ceasing their provocations in the ‘security corridor’ along the M4 highway,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Moscow and Ankara began the patrols in March after they agreed a ceasefire in the region. As part of the agreement, the two countries’ forces will establish a security corridor on either side of the highway.
