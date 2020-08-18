Triggering Snapback Mechanism to Create More Problems for US

Islam Times - Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov criticized the White House for claiming to trigger the Snapback Mechanism.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Ulyanov described Russia’s stance on the US claim to trigger Snapback Mechanism.“Yes, because this time John #Bolton demonstrated a prudent approach. He seems to understand the boomerang effect: an attempt (most likely unsuccessful) to settle one US problem through #snapback can result in a great number of much more significant problems for the US,” he wrote.“The US rejected President Putin’s proposal to hold on-line summit to ease tension in P.Gulf. So, there are 2 competing approaches to problems of the region. The Russian one aimed at dialogue and collective security and US approach based on maximum pressure and one-sided policy,” he added.“Correct. This is a standing proposal that remains on the table. Sooner or later serious consideration of ways and means to normalize the situation in the #PersianGulf will take place. There is no alternative if regional states and great powers want to overcome the current tension,” he continued.US President Trump has said the United States will try to trigger a "Snapback" of sanctions on Iran at the United Nations next week."We'll be doing a snapback," Trump told reporters on August 15, the day after the UN Security Council rejected a US-sponsored resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran. "You'll be watching it next week."