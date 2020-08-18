0
Tuesday 18 August 2020 - 12:07

Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast

Story Code : 881034
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published Tuesday, Aoun announced that Hezbollah was not storing weapons in the Beirut port, echoing remarks by chief of the resistance movement over the heart breaking incident

Yet, the head of state noted that the investigation will include all possibilities.

Speaking in a televised speech on August 7, Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah dismissed as “injustice” media speculation in the early hours of the tragedy that Hezbollah had stored missiles in the port, stating that those accusations aimed to incite the Lebanese people against the resistance group.

On the same day, Aoun announced that an investigation into the Beirut port explosion was looking at whether it was the result of external interference, in addition to simple negligence or an accident.

One week later, Nasrallah put forward two possibilities, at least theoretically, regarding the deadly blast, saying it occurred either out of negligence or sabotage.

“If investigations proved that the explosion occurred out of negligence, those responsible must be held accountable and punished,” the Hezbollah chief stated, stressing that if it turned out that Israel was behind the blast, it would pay the price.

Following the blast at Beirut port on August 4, terrifying footage showed a huge mushroom cloud of fire and smoke covering much of Beirut’s port area, blowing out windows and destroying buildings in the neighborhood, as a warehouse at the Beirut docks caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Photos on social media showed many buildings in the area damaged or destroyed, leaving residents covered in glass and blood.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred and turned the city’s streets into a debris-strewn wasteland.

The blast, which was caused by some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, has killed at least 171 people and sent 6,000 to the hospital with various injuries from the devastating shockwave. The explosion left 300,000 homeless, as vast part of the city has been fallen into ruin. It left a 43-meter deep crater at the site and devastated nearly half the buildings in the city. 

Health Minister Hamad Hassan blamed the explosion on a fireworks accident, ordering all hospitals in Beirut to prepare for the victims of the incident.

Lebanese General Security Director Abbas Ibrahim has also dismissed rumors of Israeli involvement, noting that a large cache of highly explosive ammonium nitrate was stored at the site, after being confiscated off a ship several months ago. He did not explain how the fire has started.
Related Stories
3 Senior Officials at Beirut’s Port Detained for Probe into Deadly Blasts
Islam Times - Lebanon’s discriminatory Attorney General Judge Ghassan El-Khoury ordered on Friday the arrest of evening three senior officials at ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
18 August 2020
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
18 August 2020
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
18 August 2020
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
17 August 2020
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
17 August 2020
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
17 August 2020
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
17 August 2020
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
16 August 2020
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
16 August 2020
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
16 August 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
16 August 2020
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
15 August 2020