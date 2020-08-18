Syrian Civilian Martyred, Others Injured as QSD Militia Opens Fire at Locals in Deir Ezzor

Islam Times - Syrian civilian was martyred and others were injured on Tuesday as gunmen belonging to QSD militia who are backed by US occupation fired at locals of al-Rez village in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

SANA news agency quoted civil sources as saying that locals in al-Rez village in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside clashed with gunmen affiliated to US occupation-backed QSD militia.The clash took place as the militia brought in military reinforcements to the village and opened fire directly at the locals, causing the martyrdom of a civilian and injury of others, the agency said, citing the sources.A car was also burned in the clash, SANA added.