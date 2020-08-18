0
Tuesday 18 August 2020 - 12:59

Syrian Civilian Martyred, Others Injured as QSD Militia Opens Fire at Locals in Deir Ezzor

Story Code : 881047
SANA news agency quoted civil sources as saying that locals in al-Rez village in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside clashed with gunmen affiliated to US occupation-backed QSD militia.

The clash took place as the militia brought in military reinforcements to the village and opened fire directly at the locals, causing the martyrdom of a civilian and injury of others, the agency said, citing the sources.

A car was also burned in the clash, SANA added.
Syrian Civilian Martyred, Another Injured by Turkish Fire in Hasaka
Islam Times - Syrian civilian was martyred and another was wounded by Turkish fire in northwestern of Ras al-Ayn city.
