Syrian Civilian Martyred, Others Injured as QSD Militia Opens Fire at Locals in Deir Ezzor
Story Code : 881047
SANA news agency quoted civil sources as saying that locals in al-Rez village in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside clashed with gunmen affiliated to US occupation-backed QSD militia.
The clash took place as the militia brought in military reinforcements to the village and opened fire directly at the locals, causing the martyrdom of a civilian and injury of others, the agency said, citing the sources.