Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Al-Jawf, Marib

Islam Times - The Saudi-led coalition warplanes bombed Yemen’s al-Jawf and Marib provinces in the past 24 hours.

The Saudi warplanes violated yet another time the ceasefire in Yemen, Arabic-language al-Masirah network reported.According to the report, various areas of Yemen, including two provinces of the country, were targeted by Saudi airstrikes in the past 24 hours.Some Arab media outlets reported that residential areas in al-Jawf and Marib were subject to the Saudi bombing.Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition emphasizes its alleged and false ceasefire in the country as it continues to attack Yemeni civilians.So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.In recent months, Saudi-led coalition has violated ceasefire many times.Thousands of Yemenis have been killed as a result of the Saudi invasion. According to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the world’s biggest humanitarian catastrophe.