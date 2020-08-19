0
Wednesday 19 August 2020 - 02:47

Trump’s Plane Nearly Hit by Drone

Story Code : 881141
Trump’s Plane Nearly Hit by Drone
The device, which was yellow and black and shaped like a cross, was off the right side of the plane. It was seen by several passengers on the jet, shortly before it touched down at 5:54 p.m. at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The White House Military Office and the Air Force's 89th Airlift Wing said in a statement on Monday evening that they were "aware of the report" and "the matter is under review."

While it has been notoriously difficult for aviation safety investigators to verify such fleeting events, it appears to be among the thousands of such safety incidents involving unmanned devices in the US that have prompted calls by law enforcement and homeland security agencies for greater measures to rein in their use.

Most civilian drones weigh only a few pounds and probably couldn't take down a jetliner. But government research suggests the damage could be greater than that from a similar-sized bird, which could shatter a cockpit windshield or damage an engine.

Trump was flying in the modified Boeing Co. 757 that is among the fleet of jets known as Air Force One when the president is aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration receives thousands of reports per year in which drones fly too close to other aircraft or operate in restricted areas. Most of the reports come from pilots. The FAA referred questions on what happened near Andrews on Sunday to the Air Force.

Under current federal regulations, drones must be flown within sight of the operator and no higher than 400 feet above the ground without special waivers. While the most popular drone models are equipped with software designed to prevent longer range flights, incidents continue to pile up, according to government records.
