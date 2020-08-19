Zarif: US Desperately Tried to Resuscitate Past Since 1979

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US has desperately tried to resuscitate the past since 1979.

Referring to the 1953 Iranian coup d'état on Tuesday night, Zarif wrote, “67 years ago today, US/UK tried to suffocate the Iranian people’s demand for dignity in a coup overthrowing their elected government. Since 1979, the US has desperately tried to resuscitate the past. Yet it keeps getting humiliated by the Iranian people. Time to change tack?”On August 19, 1953, the United States and the United Kingdom orchestrated a coup using the Iranian military to overthrow the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in favor of strengthening the monarchical rule of the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.