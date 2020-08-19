Yemeni Resistance Scores Wide-scale Op in Al-Bayda: More than 250 Mercenaries Killed, Wounded, and Captured

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the elimination of the Saudi aggression’s presence in Weld Rabie district and its surroundings in al-Bayda governorate, which was controlled by takfiri groups.

Reading the statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree noted that further details on the operation will be revealed soon.In its statement, the Yemeni resistance announced killing, wounding and detaining more than 250 takfiris, in addition to the consequent destruction of 12 camps and gatherings.The operation further scored the liberation of 1,000km2 and the seizing of large quantities of weapons and explosive belts and devices.The statement indicated that the coalition of aggression - in addition to financial and arms support - backed its mercenaries [“Daesh"; the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group, and “al-Qaeda”] with dozens of raids.Yemen’s Armed Forces underscored that they won’t stop their operations until liberating Yemeni lands and achieving independence.