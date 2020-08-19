0
Wednesday 19 August 2020 - 09:25

Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib

Story Code : 881218
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
The alleged collision took place over Idlib province on Tuesday, an anonymous military official told the Times, though offered few other details about the mishap, declining to confirm what caused the crash or what type of drones were involved. Whether the aircraft were fired upon at any point during the incident is also not known, the official added.

Photos and videos circulating online – which show debris falling from the sky and flaming wreckage on the ground – indicate that at least one of the craft was an American MQ-9 Reaper drone, used for both espionage and armed missions.

With no official explanation for the incident, however, speculation was rife on social media, with some suggesting the drones were shot down by Turkish-backed militants, while others posited that a Russian drone had been downed, despite the Times report pinning both craft as American.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
19 August 2020
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
19 August 2020
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
19 August 2020
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
18 August 2020
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
18 August 2020
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
18 August 2020
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
18 August 2020
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
17 August 2020
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
17 August 2020
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
17 August 2020
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
17 August 2020
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
16 August 2020