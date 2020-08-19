Twin Magnitude 6.8 Earthquakes Strike Indonesia : USGS

Islam Times - Two separate magnitude 6.8 quakes rocked several areas near Indonesia’s Southern Sumatra on Wednesday, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) noted via social media that earthquakes hit several areas of Southern Sumatra.Current USGS data shows the first quake impacted an area 144 kilometers from the Indonesian city of Bengkulu. The event’s estimated depth was around 10 kilometers.According to the EMSC, a second quake of the same measured strength struck areas around 130 kilometers west of the Bengkulu.However, the USGS’ seismograph labeled the second quake as a magnitude 6.9 event, with a 26-kilometer depth.This pair of earthquakes were recorded less than 24 hours after an earthquake rocked the island of Samar in the Philippines.Magnitude estimates placed that event’s magnitude somewhere in the range of 6.5 to 6.9. Though the early morning quake was strong, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center highlighted that there was “no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” the Daily Express reported.