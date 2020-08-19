0
Wednesday 19 August 2020 - 10:09

Twin Magnitude 6.8 Earthquakes Strike Indonesia : USGS

Story Code : 881229
Twin Magnitude 6.8 Earthquakes Strike Indonesia : USGS
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) noted via social media that earthquakes hit several areas of Southern Sumatra.

Current USGS data shows the first quake impacted an area 144 kilometers from the Indonesian city of Bengkulu. The event’s estimated depth was around 10 kilometers.

According to the EMSC, a second quake of the same measured strength struck areas around 130 kilometers west of the Bengkulu.
However, the USGS’ seismograph labeled the second quake as a magnitude 6.9 event, with a 26-kilometer depth.
This pair of earthquakes were recorded less than 24 hours after an earthquake rocked the island of Samar in the Philippines.

Magnitude estimates placed that event’s magnitude somewhere in the range of 6.5 to 6.9. Though the early morning quake was strong, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center highlighted that there was “no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” the Daily Express reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
19 August 2020
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
19 August 2020
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
19 August 2020
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
18 August 2020
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
18 August 2020
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
18 August 2020
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
18 August 2020
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
17 August 2020
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
17 August 2020
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
17 August 2020
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
17 August 2020
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
16 August 2020