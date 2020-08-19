‘Israel’ Demolishes 4-Story Building in Occupied Al-Quds

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation forces demolished a four-story residential building in East occupied al-Quds, and opened fire on the people who had gathered to protest the demolition.

On Tuesday, three ‘Israeli’ bulldozers escorted by Zionist soldiers entered the Jabal al-Mukabber neighborhood, south of East al-Quds, and demolished the under-construction building, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.The ‘Israeli’ occupation troops clashed with the mostly young protesters who had gathered to object to the demolition, opening fire on them. No casualties were immediately reported.The owner of the building had earlier received a notice saying that the structure would be demolished under the pretext that it lacked the necessary construction ‘license’ from the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities, which is almost impossible to obtain.In July, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces destroyed 18 Palestinian houses and 104 commercial and agricultural facilities, said a monthly report issued by the media office of Hamas resistance movement in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.According to the ‘Israeli’ anti-settlement campaign group B’Tselem, the Zionist regime in June also demolished 63 Palestinian structures in the West Bank.More than 600,000 ‘Israeli’ settlers occupy over 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the Palestinian territories of the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds.All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law.