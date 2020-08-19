0
Wednesday 19 August 2020 - 10:18

Lebanon Back to Full Two-week Lockdown

The lockdown will be implemented from August 21 until September 6, during which curfew will be reinstated from 6 pm until 6 am every day. Malls will be shut and social events and gatherings of any kind will be banned.

Grocery stores will be permitted to operate from 6 am to 5 pm. Gyms, restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs will be ordered to close. Public pools and beaches will also close.

Restaurants will be permitted to operate between the hours of 6 am to 6 pm for delivery to customers outside of establishments. Travelers arriving or departing from Rafik Hariri International Airport will be permitted transport to and from the airport.

All relief and aid work in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion will be permitted to continue, including the Lebanese Red Cross, the Army and Civil Defense teams.

Lebanon Tuesday confirmed 421 new cases, following a record 456 cases Monday. Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan called for a new nationwide lockdown to stem the virus’ transmission.

Lebanon’s already fragile health system took a heavy blow in the port explosion, which seriously damaged four hospitals in Beirut. An estimated 300,000 people were left homeless by the explosion, further complicating social distancing measures.

Infections had already been on the rise since the reopening of Lebanon’s only international airport at 10 percent capacity at the start of July. Noncompliance with virus containment measures at the community level has also contributed to the spike.
