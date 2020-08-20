Al-Wefaq Warns Regime: Welcoming Mossad Chief in Bahrain “Crime of Treachery”
Story Code : 881367
The statement quoted that Israeli media sources as saying that the Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen, may visit Al-Manama and meet with the senior Bahraini officials in the context of normalizing the relations between the two sides.
Al-Wefaq stressed that the Zionists will never find a foothold in Bahrain which rejects their colonial project.
The association issued on Monday a statement in which it warned against following the Emirati approach in normalization with ‘Israel’ and called on the UAE to cancel its discordant stance that is opposite to the consensus of its people and the Islamic and Arab peoples.