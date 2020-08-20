37 Kuwaiti MPs Call on Govt. to Confirm Opposition to Ties with Israel

Islam Times - Some 37 Kuwaiti lawmakers called on their government to affirm its position against normalizing relations with Israel.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MPs expressed their “unyielding and firm support for the Palestinian people,” recalling parliament’s “steady and consistent position against normalization (with Israel) in all its forms “.The statement continued, “The Kuwaiti people from all sects will not accept their government’s unwillingness to stand for the cause of Arabs and early Muslim.”The statement underlined that the Kuwaiti people “will continue to support the political leadership in its courageous, firm and consistent position towards the (Palestinian) cause over the years”, Middle East Monitor reported.It added, “The crimes of the occupying Zionist entity cannot be solved by normalization with our fellows, and this does not reduce the seriousness of such crimes.”The statement referred to the “incursions and desecrations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and Judaization and fraud acts in Jerusalem (al-Quds)".So far, the Kuwaiti government has not issued its position regarding the US President’s announcement that the United Arab Emirates and Israel had reached an agreement to normalize their relations.Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.