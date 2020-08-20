Massive Fire Erupts after Major Explosion at Texas Plastic Facility

Islam Times - A huge contingent of police and fire fighters were deployed following an apparent explosion and subsequent fire at the Poly America plant in Grand Prairie, Texas.

There was a huge response by emergency services shortly after midnight local time. Eyewitness video from the scene showed huge flames licking the night sky as vast plumes of smoke fill the area.Initial reports, however, didn’t mention injuries or fatalities in the incident but investigations are underway.Poly America claims to be the world's largest producer of construction film and America's largest producer of trash bags.Meanwhile, firefighters would only confirm that they were working on a fire located at the same address as Poly America. Eyewitnesses also reported seeing the enormous blaze engulfing part of the facility.