Thursday 20 August 2020 - 02:08

Sudan Backtracks on Call For ‘Peace’ With ‘Israel’

Story Code : 881375
Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Haidar Badawi al-Sadiq told Sky News Arabia that Sudan looks forward to a ‘peace’ agreement with ‘Israel’. His words followed the announcement last week of a pending deal between ‘Israel’ and the United Arab Emirates.

Both the Zionist entity and Sudan would benefit from such an agreement, he added.

Sadiq told Reuters that the “Emirates’ move is a brave and bold step and contributes to putting the Arab world on the right track to build ‘peace’ in the region and to build sustainable ‘peace’.”

He added, “I cannot deny that there are contacts between Sudan and ‘Israel’.”

However, Sudanese Foreign Minister-designate Omar Kamaruddin Ismail sent out a subsequent message that it was "astonished" by Sadiq's statements, which he had not been authorized to make, and that the ministry had not discussed relations with ‘Israel.’

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan confirms that the issue of relations with ‘Israel’ was not discussed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in any way, and Ambassador Haydar Badawi [Sadiq] was not assigned to make any statements in this regard,”, the statement added.

Sadiq, however, was not immediately available for comment.
