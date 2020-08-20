US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates were looking to procure "quite a few" state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets.

“It’s under review, but they made a great advance in peace in the Middle East,” Trump added.The prospect is something both ‘Israel’ and the US Congress could object to -- and a matter of public controversy in the Zionist entity as reports emerged suggesting the arms sale was part of an agreement for the occupation regime to normalize the ties with the UAE.The office of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the accord included provisions of the kind and said there had been no changes in the ‘Israeli’ opposition to such sales.