Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History

Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described Muharram as a unique memory and greatest epic in history which should be commemorated.

“Commemoration of a unique memory of history is one of the aspects of Month of Muharram which should be taken into serious consideration,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.According to the Foundation for Preservation and Publication of Works of Ayatollah Khamenei, the sublime remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the threshold of Month of Muharram in 2001 were published for the first time on Wednesday.Commemoration of a unique memory of history is one of the salient aspects of Month of Muharram that should be taken into consideration. The unique aspect in Month of Muharram is referred to the epic and emergence of human prominences and salient characteristics of People of Truth, he said.A glance at the situation of Imam Hussein (PBUH), you can grasp out that the move taken by Imam Hussein and his uprising is unique with these characteristics, added Ayatollah Khamenei.We have witnessed many uprisings but this uprising, that was inspired by Imam Hussein (PBUH), is unique of its kind, noted the Leader.He then pointed to the salient aspect of Month of Muharram which is the greatest epic in the history of Islam and added, “This greatest epic must be preserved and kept alive.”Not only Muharram is the greatest epic in the history of Islam but also it is the greatest epic in all-time history that should be kept alive forever, the Leader emphasized.This historical epic must be used as a troubleshooter in eternal and perpetual activities of Muslim history, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution highlighted.Muharram is the month of the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (PBUH) – the third Shia Imam – and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala in the year 61 AH (680 CE).During the Muharram rituals, millions of Muslims commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, by gathering in mosques and different religious venues.Last month Ayatollah Khamenei urged people to observe health protocols during the Muharram mourning ceremonies.“All the mourners, mourning gatherings and eulogists must follow what is announced by the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, because it is a very important issue,” the Supreme Leader said.Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that what is announced by the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus must be followed during mourning."I will respect what they announce as necessary. I advise all the mourners, mourning gatherings and eulogists to respect guidelines of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, otherwise, there will be a big disaster," the Supreme leader added.