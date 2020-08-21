Sayyed Houthi Voices Support to Hezbollah, Says Arab Regimes Normalizing Relations with ‘Israel’ Are Losers

Islam Times - Yemen’s Ansarullah leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, congratulated, in a speech, the Yemeni people and the entire Islamic Umma on the new Hijri Year (1442) which marks the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina.

Sayyed Houthi stressed that the UAE-Israel ties are not new, indicating that the deal announcement just publicized them.UAE-Israel coalition also includes Saudi, Bahrain and Sudan, according to Sayyed Houthi who added that the Zionist enemy utilize them to secure its interests.“The Arab regimes normalizing relations with ‘Israel’ are losers.”Sayyed Houthi voiced support to Syria in face of the Israeli arrogance and the US efforts to occupy certain Syrian areas in order to steal the oil resources there.Sayyed Houthi also expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people and Hezbollah in face of the catastrophic blast in Beirut, voicing support to the Resistance in Lebanon in face of the US-Israeli schemes.Domestically, Sayyed Houthi hailed expelling the ISIL terrorists from Al-Bayda province, adding that the victory was achieved despite the US support to the takfiri gunmen.