0
Friday 21 August 2020 - 07:21

Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest

Story Code : 881585
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
Macron, in a statement published this Thursday by Paris Match magazine, explained that he has reached this conclusion after being open with the Turkish president, since he has been “one of the rare European leaders” who has received him in recent years, in January 2018, a fact that “many (were) reproached”.

“Not only did he invite him then to Paris, but he went to see him in September of that year in Istanbul and also launched the initiative for a summit of the Europeans with Turkey in London in December 2019.”

“But from all this, the lesson he has drawn is that his power politics is an expansionist policy which is not compatible with European interests. It is a destabilizing factor. Europe must look at the facts head on and assume it. He points out that he is not in favor of an escalation, but neither does he believe in impotent diplomacy.”
Related Stories
Macron Discusses with Rouhani Latest Developments in Lebanon
Islam Times - The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hasan Rouhani, in a telephone conversation with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday, stressed that according ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
21 August 2020
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
21 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
21 August 2020
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
20 August 2020
UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During Passage Via North Sea
UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During Passage Via North Sea
20 August 2020
Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History
Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History
20 August 2020
US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates
US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates
20 August 2020
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
19 August 2020
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
19 August 2020
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
19 August 2020
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
19 August 2020
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
18 August 2020