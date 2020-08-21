Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest

Islam Times - The French President, Emmanuel Macron, considered that the expansionist policy of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey is incompatible with European interests and constitutes a destabilizing factor that must be confronted, without escalation.

Macron, in a statement published this Thursday by Paris Match magazine, explained that he has reached this conclusion after being open with the Turkish president, since he has been “one of the rare European leaders” who has received him in recent years, in January 2018, a fact that “many (were) reproached”.“Not only did he invite him then to Paris, but he went to see him in September of that year in Istanbul and also launched the initiative for a summit of the Europeans with Turkey in London in December 2019.”“But from all this, the lesson he has drawn is that his power politics is an expansionist policy which is not compatible with European interests. It is a destabilizing factor. Europe must look at the facts head on and assume it. He points out that he is not in favor of an escalation, but neither does he believe in impotent diplomacy.”