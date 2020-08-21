0
Friday 21 August 2020 - 08:17

Iran Seized a UAE Ship, Detained Crew for Violation of Its Territorial Waters

Story Code : 881590
The news outlet also cited the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement that the UAE had expressed regret over the incident and is ready to compensate for the damage.

The incident saw the UAE Coast Guard firing at Iranian boats and killing two Iranian fishermen on Monday.

"On Monday, an Emirati ship was seized by the border guards of Iran and its crew were detained due to illegal traffic in our country's waters. On the same day, UAE guards shot dead two Iranian fishermen and seized a boat […]. The UAE has expressed regret for the incident and in a letter on Wednesday announced its readiness to pay compensation”, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement pointed out.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry said it had summoned an UAE envoy in connection with the killing of Iranian fishermen.
