Ex-WH Adviser Bannon Arrested, Charged with Fraud

Islam Times - Former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested on Thursday after New York prosecutors indicted him on fraud charges, according to NBC News.

Investigators at the US Southern District of New York are accusing Bannon of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors out of millions of dollars via his “We Build the Wall" campaign.They said Bannon, along with a group of politically conservative associates, stole “more than $25 million" on the promise "to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.”NBC News reported that Timothy Shea, who in May was announced as the Acting Administrator of Drug Enforcement Administration, Iraq war veteran Brian Kolfage, and Andrew Badolato were also indicted for their part in the alleged scheme.After helping US President Donald Trump win the White House in the 2016 presidential election, Bannon was unceremoniously fired by the president in later 2017 after leveling a number of explosive accusations against Donald Trump and his family in Michael Wolff's best-selling book "Fire and Fury."“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” Trump said in a statement at the time of his sacking.“When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating 17 candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.”