‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation planes launched raids against the Gaza Strip late Thursday in response to rocket fire by the Hamas resistance movement towards the ‘Israeli’ settlements.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces confirmed the air strikes on Twitter."Our Air Force just struck a Hamas military compound used for rocket ammunition manufacturing in Gaza in response," the ‘Israeli’ military claimed.The Zionist occupation regime has been bombing Gaza almost every night since August 6 in retaliation for the balloons or, less frequently, rocket fire, from across the border.It has also tightened its 13-year blockade of Gaza's two million inhabitants.‘Israel’ banned Gaza fishermen from going to sea and closed its goods crossing with the territory, prompting the closure of Gaza's sole power plant because of a lack of fuel.