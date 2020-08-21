0
Friday 21 August 2020 - 09:48

Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza

Story Code : 881600
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
In a statement on Friday morning, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the Resistance movement will not hesitate to retaliate for Israeli attacks.

“The resistance’s response makes it clear that it would not hesitate to conduct a campaign against Israel if the escalation and bombing continue,” read the statement.

“Israel must bear the consequences and pay the price for the continued aggression on Gaza, the tightening of the siege, the disruption of the lives of the residents and the bombing of resistance facilities.”

Earlier, Israeli warplanes launched several strikes, hitting several targets in the besieged enclave overnight into Friday morning.

Occupation military said the warplanes struck several military targets belonging to Hamas, including underground infrastructure, after three rockets were launched from Gaza into occupied territories on Thursday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
21 August 2020
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
21 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
21 August 2020
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
20 August 2020
UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During Passage Via North Sea
UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During Passage Via North Sea
20 August 2020
Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History
Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History
20 August 2020
US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates
US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates
20 August 2020
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
19 August 2020
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
19 August 2020
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
19 August 2020
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
19 August 2020
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
18 August 2020