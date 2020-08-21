Zarif Raps US’ Bid to Trigger Snapback Mechanism in Talks with UN Chief

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, denounced as illegal the US’ push to reinstate the UN sanctions on Tehran by resorting to the snapback mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal, already scrapped by Washington.

Guterres, for his part, presented a report on the latest efforts made by the UN to end the Yemen war, and called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to help settle certain environmental problems in the Arabian Peninsula country’s Hudaydah port.Zarif, in response, expressed the Islamic Republic’s preparedness to use its good offices in this regard.He further pointed to the United States’ unlawful act, and highlighted the responsibility of the UN Security Council and the Secretary General in this regard.“All parties to the JCPOA, the Security Council member states and international jurists all share the view that the US is no longer a party to the JCPOA, and Washington’s move has no basis as per the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA,” Zarif said, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.He also warned that such a move by the US will have dangerous consequences for the international law, and will result in nothing but damaging international mechanisms and discrediting the Security Council.“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Secretary General and the Security Council member states to fulfil their legal duties and counter the US administration's rogue behavior,” Zarif noted.Guterres, in turn, vowed to carefully consider the points Zarif highlighted.