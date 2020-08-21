Gaza Incendiary Balloons ‘Intolerable’: Israeli Officials

Islam Times - The situation in the occupied territories’ south is intolerable as the amount of fires caused by Gaza incendiary balloons reached its peak, Israeli Walla’s Amir Bohbot said on Friday.

On his Twitter account, Bohbot said that “the amount of fires reached its peak,” noting that a barrage of rockets was launched into the settlements bordering the besieged enclave.The Israeli army “is in no hurry to launch a ground attack against Hamas,” the Israeli reporter said, clarifying that such approach is aimed at paving the way for negotiations to take place.““The IDF is in no hurry to clash with Hamas, in order to allow contacts behind the scenes to prevent fighting, and at the same time an international effort is being made to increase aid to the Gaza Strip,” he said, referring to Israeli occupation forces.Meanwhile, Bohbot quoted Israeli security officials as saying that the situation is “intolerable.”“If the organization (Hamas) does not calm down, we will prepare for a few days of fighting,” the reporter added, citing security officials.Israeli media reported that at least 8 fires were sparked by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza only on Friday.