0
Friday 21 August 2020 - 14:20

Gaza Incendiary Balloons ‘Intolerable’: Israeli Officials

Story Code : 881648
Gaza Incendiary Balloons ‘Intolerable’: Israeli Officials
On his Twitter account, Bohbot said that “the amount of fires reached its peak,” noting that a barrage of rockets was launched into the settlements bordering the besieged enclave.

The Israeli army “is in no hurry to launch a ground attack against Hamas,” the Israeli reporter said, clarifying that such approach is aimed at paving the way for negotiations to take place.

““The IDF is in no hurry to clash with Hamas, in order to allow contacts behind the scenes to prevent fighting, and at the same time an international effort is being made to increase aid to the Gaza Strip,” he said, referring to Israeli occupation forces.

Meanwhile, Bohbot quoted Israeli security officials as saying that the situation is “intolerable.”

“If the organization (Hamas) does not calm down, we will prepare for a few days of fighting,” the reporter added, citing security officials.

Israeli media reported that at least 8 fires were sparked by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza only on Friday.
Related Stories
Family of slain Palestinian teenager to sue Israeli officials
Islam Times - The family of a 17-year-old Palestinian teenager, who was recently killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, has decided to take ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
21 August 2020
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
21 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
21 August 2020
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
20 August 2020
UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During Passage Via North Sea
UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During Passage Via North Sea
20 August 2020
Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History
Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History
20 August 2020
US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates
US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates
20 August 2020
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
19 August 2020
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
19 August 2020
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
19 August 2020
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
19 August 2020
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
18 August 2020