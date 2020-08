Islam Times - The Zionist occupation forces suppressed on Friday a weekly protest in Hares village in Salfit province in the West Bank held in rejection of the enemy’s settler policies.

The sources mentioned that the Israeli occupation forces prevented the Palestinian locals from reaching their lands threatened to be seized in order to perform the Friday Prayers there.A weekly protest in Kfar Qaddum village held to mark the 51st anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque and denounce the UAE-Israel deal was also suppressed by the enemy’s troops whose gunfire injured two Palestinians.