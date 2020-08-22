WHO Advises Not To Reimpose Lockdowns In Europe Even When Virus Bites Back
Story Code : 881759
Worrying spikes in cases reported that in France, Italy, Spain and Germany showed the pandemic was rebounding across the continent -- often due to travel, summer holidays and parties.
While Italy registered 845 new cases on Thursday, its highest daily tally since May, France reported 4,700 fresh infections -- a massive increase on the previous day. Spain's daily increases topped even those of France, and Germany was concerned about its own resurgence.
Despite the rise in cases, a top World Health Organization [WHO] official said additional lockdowns should not be necessary.
"With the basic nationwide and additional targeted measures, we are in a much better position to stamp out these localized virus flare-ups," the head of the WHO's European branch, Hans Kluge, told reporters.
"We can manage the virus and keep the economy running and an education system in operation," he added.