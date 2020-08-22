WHO Advises Not To Reimpose Lockdowns In Europe Even When Virus Bites Back

Islam Times - Global health authorities said that European countries should be able to ride out a surge in coronavirus cases without reimposing full lockdowns, as the World Bank warned the crisis could push 100 million people into extreme poverty.

Worrying spikes in cases reported that in France, Italy, Spain and Germany showed the pandemic was rebounding across the continent -- often due to travel, summer holidays and parties.While Italy registered 845 new cases on Thursday, its highest daily tally since May, France reported 4,700 fresh infections -- a massive increase on the previous day. Spain's daily increases topped even those of France, and Germany was concerned about its own resurgence.Despite the rise in cases, a top World Health Organization [WHO] official said additional lockdowns should not be necessary."With the basic nationwide and additional targeted measures, we are in a much better position to stamp out these localized virus flare-ups," the head of the WHO's European branch, Hans Kluge, told reporters."We can manage the virus and keep the economy running and an education system in operation," he added.