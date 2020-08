Islam Times - Three Iranian fishermen who were taken hostage by Somali pirates five years ago and released this week, arrived in Tehran on Friday.

The three men were released on Saturday, but were awaiting COVID-19 tests to travel to Ethiopia and then home, said a senior maritime crime adviser .The three hostages were the remaining crew members of Iranian fishing vessel the FV Siraj, which was captured by pirates off the coast of Somalia in March 2015.The fourth member of the crew was freed last year as he needed urgent medical care.