Saturday 22 August 2020 - 02:22

Josep Borrell: US Not Entitled to Use Snapback Mechanism against Iran

"As I have repeatedly recalled, the US unilaterally ceased participation in the JCPOA by presidential Memorandum on 8 May 2018 and has subsequently not participated in any JCPOA-related activities. It cannot, therefore, be considered to be a JCPOA participant State for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the resolution," Borrell said.

"As coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all," he added. 

"The JCPOA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture, contributing to regional security," he stressed.

In reaction to the US request to initiate the ‘snapback’ mechanism, the E3 also announced their opposition, saying that they will not support this action which is incompatible with current efforts to support the JCPOA.

Following Washington’s new push to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the JCPOA and reimpose all UN sanctions against Tehran, Foreign Minister Zarif sent a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

He blasted the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.
