Islam Times - The planet should be able to rein in the novel coronavirus pandemic faster than the two years it took to tame the 1918 flu pandemic, the World Health Organization [WHO] Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"We have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness, but an advantage of better technology, so we hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years," Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.By "utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccines, I think we can finish it in a shorter time than the 1918 flu," he added.