Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazzem Jalali and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov stressed boosting of cooperation in all fields despite the US’ obstructionism.

Jalali and Morgulov in a phone conversation reviewed different avenues for development of cooperation between the two neighboring countries in a bid to thwart US pressures.Both officials also discussed cooperation in the field of fighting COVID-19 epidemic.In relevant remarks in July, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Wednesday that his letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in regional moves and has been welcomed by Moscow.“We have had good political contacts with Russia and China since months and years ago and they have strengthened more in recent weeks,” President Rouhani said, addressing a cabinet meeting in Tehran on July 22.“I sent a message to the Russian president by foreign minister (Mohammad Javad Zarif) on strengthening Iran and Russia ties in regional moves which was welcomed by him,” he added.President Rouhani expressed the hope that cooperation with the friendly and neighboring states, including Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq and Afghanistan, would continue.Zarif traveled to Moscow on July 21 to convey President Rouhani’s message to Putin. He said that Tehran and Moscow will certainly pursue extension of their 20-year-long treaty which will end next March.“Extension of the agreement is on our agenda and if the Russian friends are ready to have another long-term deal, we can study it but extension of this agreement is certainly on our agenda,” Zarif told reporters upon arrival in Moscow.Iran and Russia prepared a treaty in March 2001 as a roadmap for 10 years of bilateral relations and principles of cooperation between the two countries. The treaty is extended every five years automatically if not faced with opposition of both sides.“Bilateral ties, the region and the nuclear deal are among issues to be discussed during the trip,” he added, describing the two countries’ relations as strategic.Zarif said given the current conditions on the international scene, talks are needed to be held between Iran and Russia and China as two friendly states of Tehran.