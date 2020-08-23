Iranian Parliament Tables Motion on JCPOA Exit If Snapback Triggered

Islam Times - A group of Iranian lawmakers put forward a motion for an automatic withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in case the activation of snapback mechanism in the JCPOA would re-impose the UN sanctions on Tehran.

The proposal, signed by 49 MPs and submitted to the Parliament’s presiding board, asserts that Iran must withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] automatically as soon as the snapback mechanism is triggered and the UN sanctions are reinstated.The lawmakers also lashed out at the US government for mounting pressures on Iran and its push to trigger the snapback mechanism after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.While the US has violated the JCPOA and is attempting to re-impose the UN sanctions against Iran by resorting to the JCPOA mechanism, it is necessary to protect the national interests, said the proposal.Considering that remaining in the JCPOA will not be in Iran’s interests and the UN Security Council sanctions will be re-imposed if the snapback mechanism is triggered, the Iranian government must be required to withdraw from the nuclear deal in that case as a preemptive measure, the MPs said in the motion.As part of an illegal push, the United States is trying to invoke the snapback mechanism in the JCPOA despite its withdrawal in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the nuclear deal.The key point in the snapback mechanism is that in case of a failure to resolve a dispute among the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], the UNSC would vote on a resolution “to continue the sanctions lifting”, meaning that a single veto from one of the UNSC members [most likely from the US] would end the sanctions’ lifting and slap the previous sanctions against Tehran again.