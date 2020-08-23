At Least 4 Killed in Turkey’s Northeastern Flash Flood

Islam Times - At least four people were killed and almost a dozen people remain missing after heavy rain and flash flood battered the northeastern Turkish province of Giresun overnight.

One security officer and three civilians have been confirmed killed, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a Sunday morning update. Eleven people were reported missing.The flood hit the mountainous coastal province early on Sunday morning after a downpour in the central part of Giresun. Water levels rapidly rose by at least one meter, flooding some areas and causing landslides.Local authorities said there were reports of significant damage coming from various parts of the province. Roads and houses were damaged by landslides and vehicles had been swept away by raging water or buried under mud and rubble.The national government has mobilized rescue workers from neighboring provinces and from the capital in response to the sudden disaster.