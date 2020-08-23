0
Sunday 23 August 2020 - 11:56

Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP

Story Code : 882013
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
In an interview with Arabic-language Almaalomah news agency on Saturday, Abdul-Amir Najm reacted to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s visit to the US, saying, "Al-Kadhimi must abide by the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw US troops from the country, but we are witnessing an agreement between Baghdad and Washington to keep US troops in Iraq for three years."

He stressed that the deal with the US to allow its troops to stay in Iraq is in fact the extension of occupation of Iraq and is not acceptable.

"The signing of such an agreement with the Americans is not within the authority of al-Kadhimi, and is a violation of the will of the Iraqi people and constitution."

Najm stressed that "national and political forces will not remain silent in this regard.

During a recent meeting with al-Kadhimi in Washington, US President Donald Trump claimed that the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq would take three years.
Related Stories
Iraq will respond to Israeli attacks, sees itself in war against Zionist entity: Iraqi MP
Islam Times - All options are on the table in response to Israel’s recent drone strikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
23 August 2020
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
23 August 2020
Report: Trump
Report: Trump's Sister Says President 'Has No Principles', Lies in Secretly Recorded Audio
23 August 2020
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
22 August 2020
UN: New Solutions Needed 3 Years After Rohingya Crisis
UN: New Solutions Needed 3 Years After Rohingya Crisis
22 August 2020
Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures
Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures
22 August 2020
US Special Forces Veteran Charged with Spying for Moscow
US Special Forces Veteran Charged with Spying for Moscow
22 August 2020
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
21 August 2020
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
21 August 2020
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
21 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
21 August 2020
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
20 August 2020