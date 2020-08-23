0
Sunday 23 August 2020 - 13:12

Indonesian Police to Investigate Huge Blaze at Attorney General’s Office

Story Code : 882016
Indonesian Police to Investigate Huge Blaze at Attorney General’s Office
Images from the scene showed flames engulfing multiple floors of the six-story building in south Jakarta after 7.00 p.m. on Saturday, with the Jakarta fire department dispatching 65 fire engines and more than 200 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

“The fire is still cooling down. When that is finished the national police forensic laboratory will begin their investigation,” Yunus told Reuters on Sunday.

Indonesian authorities said that no one was injured in the blaze. The incident sparked concern among Indonesian social media users, with some speculating the fire may have been linked to high-profile investigations that were underway.

Hari Setiyono, spokesman for the attorney general’s office (AGO), declined to speculate on the cause of the fire, saying the AGO’s case files were safe as they were stored in a separate area untouched by the fire.
Comment


Featured Stories
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
23 August 2020
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
23 August 2020
Report: Trump
Report: Trump's Sister Says President 'Has No Principles', Lies in Secretly Recorded Audio
23 August 2020
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
22 August 2020
UN: New Solutions Needed 3 Years After Rohingya Crisis
UN: New Solutions Needed 3 Years After Rohingya Crisis
22 August 2020
Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures
Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures
22 August 2020
US Special Forces Veteran Charged with Spying for Moscow
US Special Forces Veteran Charged with Spying for Moscow
22 August 2020
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
21 August 2020
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
21 August 2020
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
21 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
21 August 2020
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
20 August 2020