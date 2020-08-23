0
Sunday 23 August 2020 - 13:13

Anti-Macron Protesters March in Paris for New Round of Demonstrations

Anti-Macron Protesters March in Paris for New Round of Demonstrations
The protesters were seen marching, holding flags and banners and chanting slogans, while police were seen patrolling around the demonstration.

"There is no democracy in France, it's just make-believe," said Andre, one of the protesters. "Democracy, by definition, means there need to be elections, but ministers are not elected."

The 'Yellow Vests' movement began as a grassroots citizen protest in November 2018 and quickly spread across France. It started as a protest against a proposed fuel tax but later turned into a wider movement against the status quo.
