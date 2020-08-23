Anti-Macron Protesters March in Paris for New Round of Demonstrations
Story Code : 882017
The protesters were seen marching, holding flags and banners and chanting slogans, while police were seen patrolling around the demonstration.
"There is no democracy in France, it's just make-believe," said Andre, one of the protesters. "Democracy, by definition, means there need to be elections, but ministers are not elected."
The 'Yellow Vests' movement began as a grassroots citizen protest in November 2018 and quickly spread across France. It started as a protest against a proposed fuel tax but later turned into a wider movement against the status quo.