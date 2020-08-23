0
HKSAR Chief Executive Expects Hong Kong Residents to Cherish Basic Law, "One Country, Two Systems"

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law and enhance the public's understanding of the Basic Law provisions, the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR government rolled out a video series that feature six themes, namely "Origin of the Basic Law", "Drafting and Consultation", "Rights and Freedom", "Rule of Law", "International Financial Center" and "Looking Ahead", Xinhua reported.

A spokesman from the bureau said the video series review the guidelines of "one country, two systems" and the origin of the Basic Law, examine the safeguard of institutions under the Basic Law, and analyse the ways that the Basic Law enables the HKSAR to preserve its strengths and maintain its prosperity and stability, and its residents to enjoy their pleasant living.

Lam said in the video series that in retrospect, Hong Kong has successfully weathered some economic challenges, demonstrating that the Basic Law is feasible.

Lam stressed that Hong Kong is an inseparable part of the People's Republic of China and the HKSAR is directly under the central government. Therefore, understanding and mastering the relationship between Hong Kong and the central authorities runs through the understanding and implementation of the Basic Law.

She hoped that all Hong Kong residents will work hard to ensure the implementation of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong.

 
