Notorious Terrorist Hunted Down by Border Guards in Southeastern Iran

Islam Times - Commander of Iran’s Border Guards Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Sunday that his forces in Saravan region in the Southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan have killed a notorious terrorist and wounded several outlaws in armed clashes.

"The border guards were informed of the presence of the outlaws in Saravan region, discovered their hideout and took control of the region by dispatching several operational teams," General Goudarzi said.He added that the outlaws fired at the border guards and were attempting to flee to the heights of the region, but one of the terrorists who had earlier this year injured one of the border guards in Saravan was killed after proper operational tactics and high volume of fire by the Iranian forces."Several weapons, ammunition and telecommunication equipment were taken from the terrorist," General Goudarzi said.He added that a number of armed outlaws were also heavily wounded in the clashes and fled to the heights of a neighboring state, noting that their identification and detention is on the border guards’ agenda.In a relevant development in July, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) forces identified and destroyed a terrorist cell affiliated to the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO, also known as the MEK, PMOI and NCRI) terrorists in Shiraz, Fars province.The terrorist cell was dismantled before carrying out any operation, the report said, adding that all members of the terrorist cell have been arrested.In a relevant event, anti-revolutionary terrorists in Kurdistan province in Western Iran martyred a Basiji (volunteer) force and a local official in the same month.According to a statement by the IRGC Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada base, the Basiji forces were helping the regional people amid the coronavirus outbreak near the village of Balbar in Ouraman district of Sarvabad region of Kurdistan province when they came under attack by the anti-revolutionary terrorists affiliated to the world arrogant powersDuring the attack, one of the Basiji forces and a local official were martyred and another person was injured.The IRGC statement extended condolences to the Leader and the local people over the incident, vowing to take revenge for the attack.Terrorists supported by foreign states and stationed across Iran's borders in the West and South-East have been launching sporadic attacks on the IRGC and police in the last few years.