Another Member of Trump’s Team Resigns

Islam Times - Longtime adviser to US President Donald Trump, Kelleyane Conway, submitted her resignation, saying in a statement on Sunday that she would leave the White House at the end of August.

Conway was famous for her strong support for Trump’s policies and had earlier managed his electoral campaign.She cited ‘paying more attention to children’ amid the pandemic as her reason for resignation.Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Trump has accepted the resignation. However, she is still expected to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday as was previously scheduled.Conway is the wife of George Conway who is an outspoken critic of Trump.Numerous members of the White House have resigned in the past three years of his term as president.