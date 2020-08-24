0
Monday 24 August 2020 - 08:23

‘Israeli’ Knesset Members Quarantined after Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tamano-Shata tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, ‘Israeli’ Haaretz newspaper cited an ‘Israeli’ Parliament [Knesset] spokesperson as saying.

Some Knesset members, including Walid Taha and Ayelet Shaked, will now have to enter quarantine, having come into contact with Tamano-Shata.

On Sunday, the Zionist entity registered over 500 new coronavirus cases with the total number of confirmed cases now standing at 102,380.

The death toll stands at 834, with 15 new COVID-19 fatalities confirmed on Sunday. More than 79,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the occupation entity.

As of Sunday night, there are 22,045 active coronavirus cases in the occupation entity, 398 of the patients are in serious condition and 115 of them are on lung ventilators.
