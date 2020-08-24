Gunmen Kill, Wound Several US-backed SDF Militants across Northern Syria

Islam Times - Unidentified armed men have shot dead and wounded several US-sponsored militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) across the northern sector of Syria as public outrage boils in areas held by the Takfiris amid worsening security conditions.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA on Sunday that four SDF militants were killed after unknown gunmen fired multiple machine gun shots at them close to the flagstones factories in the al-Jazara neighborhood, the National Hospital in al-Tabqah city, located approximately 55 kilometers (34 miles) west of Raqqah, as well as Abu Quba’i village.Elsewhere in the northeastern countryside of Syria’ Deir Ezzor province, an SDF militant was killed by a group of unknown people in the village of al-Ezba, which has been the scene of demonstrations demanding the expulsion of the US-backed Kurdish-led militants.